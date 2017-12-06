Police searching for Hendersonville bank robber

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

Police in Hendersonville are searching for a suspected bank robber.

Police say it happened at the Capitol Bank on Indian Lake Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect approached the clerk and demanded she give him seen. The man indicated he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. He was last seen running east through the nearby Publix parking lot.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

