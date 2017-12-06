Alleged Hendersonville bank robber arrested in Georgia

Police released this sketch of the suspected robber. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black man. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

The man wanted in the robbery of a Hendersonville bank on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Georgia.

Hendersonville Police said David Chamjok, 22, was arrested in Stone Mountain, GA, on Tuesday and is awaiting extradition back to Sumner County.

They say the robbery happened at the Capitol Bank on Indian Lake Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Chamjok allegedly approached the clerk and demanded she give him money. He indicated he had a gun, but no weapon was seen.

Chamjok was last seen Wednesday running east through the nearby Publix parking lot.

