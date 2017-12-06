THP: Murfreesboro police vehicle involved in injury crash

A Murfreesboro police vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officials said the multi-vehicle crash happened in the Warrior Drive area.

THP said this is an injury crash, but had no additional details at this time.

Multiple witnesses told News 4 there are power poles down in the area. At one point, more than 2,000 customers in the area were without power. The power has since been restored.

