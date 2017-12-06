Authorities search for vehicle arson suspect

Investigators in Nashville are searching for an alleged arsonist who put dozens of people in harm’s way.

Neighbors at an apartment complex in Hermitage said a woman living there was letting people stay with her when she kicked them out. One of them got mad and decided set a vehicle on fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters told News 4 they don’t think people understand how bad this could have been. Residents and firefighters were all put in danger.

Firefighters had to remove one man’s oxygen tank so it wouldn’t explode.

“Those flames could have easily spread to these homes here, to another car in the parking lot. And when that happens you’re literally fighting a time bomb because this car has fuel in its gas tank and you have other cars in the lot that have fuel in their gas tanks. It’s just a very dangerous situation,” said Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department.

Investigators are still working to figure out who set the fire. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene of the fire.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Investigators are still searching for a woman caught on camera dousing a vehicle with gasoline and setting it on fire.

