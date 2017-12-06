Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville man with Alzheimer's

Police in Clarksville have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Donald Wilson, 87, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday. She dropped him off at the YMCA at 260 Hillcrest Drive around 8 a.m.

Wilson’s wife returned around 9:45 a.m. and was told he had left with a friend, but he never returned home.

Police said Wilson has Alzheimer’s and has not been taking his medication for a few days after he ran out.

Wilson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and an Alabama hat. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Around 6:30 p.m., Wilson’s wife spoke to him and he said he was on a bus to Florida. Police said Wilson purchased a bus ticket to Tampa, FL, but aren't sure if he actually boarded the bus.

Wilson may be in the company of Vernie Hill in a tan, two-door 2011 Jeep Sahara with Tennessee tags A72-21F.

