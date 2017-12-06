Alderman refuses to quit after 2nd DUI conviction - WSMV News 4

Alderman refuses to quit after 2nd DUI conviction

Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg pleaded guilty to two separate DUIs. (WSMV) Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg pleaded guilty to two separate DUIs. (WSMV)
Embattled Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg is refusing to step down despite a growing number of city leaders urging her to quit amid issues with drunk driving.

Hedberg apologized to her constituents at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting last week.

“This is not an indication of my behavior of past years. This was an isolated incident that happened to me and I made a stupid mistake,” she said. “I am still your alderwoman. I am still going to be your alderwoman. I am not stepping down.”

In July, a neighbor called police after witnessing Hedberg weaving in and out of traffic in Hendersonville.  The neighbor followed her for 17 miles to north Nashville where police say they pulled her over and found her pouring a cocktail out on the ground.

She pleaded guilty to DUI in September, then just days later she pleaded guilty to another DUI from Cheatham County in May.

Last week, the board and mayor voted unanimously to request Sumner County District Attorney Ray Whitley begin ouster proceedings against Hedberg.

“It’s embarrassing for the board. And it’s embarrassing for the city,” Alderman Arlene Cunningham told News 4. “She needs to focus on getting healthy and well and focus on her family.”

