Lawrence Co. authorities search for man who escaped custody

Authorities in Lawrence County are searching for a man who escaped custody on Wednesday.

A lieutenant with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Depriko Rounsavall escaped from the booking area at the Lawrence County Detention Center around 5:30 a.m.

Officials said when the magistrate opened the door, Rounsavall ran through and fled.

Rounsavall is 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. Authorities said they don’t know where he’s going but he poses no risk to the public.

Call 911 if you see Rounsavall.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.