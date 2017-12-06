Mother of slain football player breaks down in courtroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The mother of Zaevion Dobson broke down and briefly left a Tennessee courtroom Wednesday as a jury saw the clothes the 15-year-old was wearing the night he died shielding friends from gunfire.

Zenobia Dobson's emotional response came during the second day of testimony at the Knoxville trial of Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III. All three face murder charges in connection with Dobson's Dec. 17, 2015, shooting death.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword denied a defense motion for a mistrial. He reminded jurors that "it's perfectly fine to be sympathetic - I'd be surprised if you weren't - just don't let that cloud your evaluation of the facts of the law."

Zenobia Dobson returned to the courtroom after a short recess.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.