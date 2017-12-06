Phil Bredesen announces run for U.S. Senate

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen is planning to run for U.S. Senate.

Bredesen officially announced his candidacy on Thursday.

Sen. Bob Corker announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election in 2018.

Experts say the race for Corker’s seat could be heated and expensive.

Others have already thrown their hat in the ring, including Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Stephen Fincher, and Democrats Bill Bailey and James Mackler.

Bredesen is the last Democrat to win a state election in Tennessee. He served as governor from 2003 to 2011, and mayor of Nashville from 1991 to 1999.

