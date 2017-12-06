Former major receives probation in Rutherford sheriff's corrupti - WSMV News 4

Former major receives probation in Rutherford sheriff's corruption case

Terry McBurney (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Terry McBurney (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN

Former Major Terry McBurney received three years probation in the corruption case involving the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

It was revealed in court Wednesday that McBurney had secretly recorded his boss, former Sheriff Robert Arnold.

McBurney was going to be a witness at his trial, but Arnold entered a guilty plea.

McBurney, who is from Ireland, pleaded guilty to lying about his citizenship to qualify for his law enforcement job.

As part of his plea agreement, McBurney was stripped of his citizenship. His attorney, Luke Evans, said he’s not likely to be deported.

“He’s not in any way illegally in this country, or anything to that effect. Essentially what was stated in open court by the government is that Mr. McBurney will now enjoy the status of permanent legal resident,” Evans said.

This is the fourth and final plea involving the corruption case that was first reported by the News 4 I-Team. Arnold received the longest sentence of about four years in prison.

An ICE spokesman issued the following statement about McBurney's citizenship:

He is currently not schedule to be deported. We will set a date for him before an immigration judge who will review the circumstances of his charge and sentence and make a determination on deportation.

