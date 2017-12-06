Kirt Webster's Publicist of the Year award rescinded - WSMV News 4

Kirt Webster's Publicist of the Year award rescinded

Posted: Updated:
News 4 was able to track down the original post. (WSMV) News 4 was able to track down the original post. (WSMV)
Kirt Webster (Source: websterpr.com) Kirt Webster (Source: websterpr.com)
This is what the website shows when viewed on Wednesday. (WSMV) This is what the website shows when viewed on Wednesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A major award for former Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has been rescinded.

PR News initially named Webster Publicist of the Year at the 2017 PR People Awards on Tuesday.

Minutes after Webster's award received media attention on Wednesday, his name was removed from the website and was replaced with a different winner.

The website now shows Lacey Haines of HP Inc. as an honorable mention for the award, but no winner is listed.

The list of winners now contains a short statement from PR News saying they have rescinded Webster's award. It reads:

PR News has rescinded the 2017 Publicist of the Year award given to Kirt Webster amid just-released allegations against Webster of sexual abuse. The PR News judges had no knowledge of these actions four months ago during the judging process.

News 4 reached out to multiple people at PR News for comment but has not heard back.

Webster has been under fire after allegations of sexual assault were made against him earlier this year.

Austin Rick told News 4 that Webster offered him publicity opportunities and magazine coverage in exchange for sexual acts.

Webster, who has worked in public relations for over 30 years, opened his Nashville-based firm, Webster Public Relations, in January 1996.

Webster's enterprise was considered one of the most prestigious public relations firms in the entertainment industry.

At one point, he represented many big names in country music, including Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper and Brenda Lee. Many artists dropped Webster after the allegations surfaced.

His firm has since reopened under a different name.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.