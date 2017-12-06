Kirt Webster's Publicist of the Year award rescinded

In a Facebook post, a man has accused Nashville publicist Kirt Webster of sexually assaulting him in 2008. In a statement to News 4, Webster denies the allegations.

A Nashville PR agency for many country music artists will remain open under a different name after an accusation that the firm’s owner sexually assaulted a man.

Nashville PR agency to remain open under different name

Several artists, including Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, have apparently dropped Webster Public Relations as their agency after the company’s founder Kirt Webster was accused by a former artist of sexual assault.

This is what the website shows when viewed on Wednesday. (WSMV)

News 4 was able to track down the original post. (WSMV)

A major award for former Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has been rescinded.

PR News initially named Webster Publicist of the Year at the 2017 PR People Awards on Tuesday.

Minutes after Webster's award received media attention on Wednesday, his name was removed from the website and was replaced with a different winner.

The website now shows Lacey Haines of HP Inc. as an honorable mention for the award, but no winner is listed.

The list of winners now contains a short statement from PR News saying they have rescinded Webster's award. It reads:

PR News has rescinded the 2017 Publicist of the Year award given to Kirt Webster amid just-released allegations against Webster of sexual abuse. The PR News judges had no knowledge of these actions four months ago during the judging process.

News 4 reached out to multiple people at PR News for comment but has not heard back.

Webster has been under fire after allegations of sexual assault were made against him earlier this year.

Austin Rick told News 4 that Webster offered him publicity opportunities and magazine coverage in exchange for sexual acts.

Webster, who has worked in public relations for over 30 years, opened his Nashville-based firm, Webster Public Relations, in January 1996.

Webster's enterprise was considered one of the most prestigious public relations firms in the entertainment industry.

At one point, he represented many big names in country music, including Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper and Brenda Lee. Many artists dropped Webster after the allegations surfaced.

His firm has since reopened under a different name.

