Australian couple moves to Nashville to open up cafe

They say 100 people move to Nashville every day, but not all of them have come as far as Steve and Natasha Gordijn.

The couple moved all the way from Australia this past summer to open up the 37 Degrees Sth cafe in Belle Meade.

Their decision to move halfway across the world came when they decided to follow their dreams after feeling unfulfilled in their former corporate jobs.

"I said to Natasha, 'What's your dream?' She said, 'I just want to make sandwiches. I want to make people happy through food.' And said to me, 'What's your dream?' and I said, 'I want to move to Nashville,'" said Steve Gordijn.

Steve Gordijn always wanted to live in Nashville because of his love for music.

On a whim, the couple decided to visit Music City on their way home from a European vacation.

They immediately fell in love with the city and decided to open up the restaurant, which is named after the latitude of their hometown of Melbourne.

"We've chosen some of our favorite flavors from Melbourne and brought them over here," said Natasha Gordijn.

The cafe sells Melbourne-style coffee and Australian gourmet sandwiches.

