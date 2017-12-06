Reports: Alabama DC Pruitt offered Vols head coaching job

Butch Jones, the 24th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.
Jones took the Vols to three-straight bowl games, winning all three. But he could never get UT back to the SEC Championship game, something no coach since Phillip Fulmer has been able to do in Knoxville.More >>
University of Tennessee athletic director John Currie has been placed on leave with pay, the university announced Friday afternoon.More >>
The University of Tennessee has named former head football coach Phillip Fulmer as its next athletic director.More >>
Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.More >>
There’s a chance some Nashville business owners are breaking the law and don’t even know it. A law that's been on the books for years makes it difficult to work from home.More >>
A Murfreesboro police vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Police in Hendersonville are searching for a suspected bank robber. Police say it happened at the Capitol Bank on Indian Lake Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
After a day of silence from the University of Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting that Jeremy Pruitt has been offered the head coaching job.More >>
Embattled Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg is refusing to step down despite a growing number of city leaders urging her to quit amid issues with drunk driving.More >>
Investigators in Nashville are searching for an alleged arsonist who put dozens of people in harm’s way.More >>
Donald Wilson, 87, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday. She dropped him off at the YMCA at 260 Hillcrest Drive around 8 a.m.More >>
A major award for former Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has been rescindedMore >>
Authorities in Lawrence County are searching for a man who escaped custody on Wednesday.More >>
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >>
A 17-year-old was shot and killed while his family was in the other room inside a townhome off Charlotte Avenue.More >>
A strange sight has police scratching their heads in one New Jersey town.More >>
Ginger Tucker had served as principal of Stewarts Creek Elementary School since 2012. She was an educator for 40 years.More >>
A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed at an apartment in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday night.More >>
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >>
