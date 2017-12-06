Reports: Alabama DC Pruitt offered Vols head coaching job

The University of Tennessee has named former head football coach Phillip Fulmer as its next athletic director.

University of Tennessee athletic director John Currie has been placed on leave with pay, the university announced Friday afternoon.

Jones took the Vols to three-straight bowl games, winning all three. But he could never get UT back to the SEC Championship game, something no coach since Phillip Fulmer has been able to do in Knoxville.

Butch Jones, the 24 th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.

Butch Jones reacts to a play against Georgia on Sept. 30. (AP Photo)

Butch Jones out as head football coach at Tennessee

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt attends media day for the Peach Bowl in 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

After a day of silence from the University of Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting that Jeremy Pruitt has been offered the head coaching job.

Pruitt is currently the defensive coordinator at Alabama.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports said the announcement could be made as early as Thursday.

SOURCES: #Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt is expected to become the next head coach at #Tennessee. A deal could be announced as early as tomorrow. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2017

#Tennessee & #Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt are still trying to work out details of the deal but sources tell us he is the guy the #Vols have been locked in on. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2017

Reports: Tennessee offers job to Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. https://t.co/P3iSHcHQH2 pic.twitter.com/1UBFAZQRIz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 7, 2017

The university had been struggling to find a candidate to fill the role after firing Butch Jones in November.

During the search process, the school fired athletic director John Currie and replaced him with former head coach Phillip Fulmer.

Pruitt joined Alabama's staff as defensive coordinator in 2015. Before that, he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at Georgia.

He also was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Florida State in 2013, which is the same team that went undefeated and won the national championship.

From 2007 to 2012, Pruitt was on the coaching staff at Alabama. From 2010 to 2012, he helped coach defensive backs.

Before that, he was an assistant coach for two years at Hoover High School in Alabama.

Pruitt played football at both MTSU and Alabama when he was in college.

He began his collegiate career as a safety and cornerback at MTSU. He transferred to Alabama after his sophomore season.

During his time on Alabama's team, he helped the team win the 1996 SEC Western Division Championship.

In high school, he earned All-State honors in 1991 and 1992 for his time as a defensive back with the Plainview High School team.

