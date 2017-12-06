Jeremy Pruitt named new head football coach at UT

Butch Jones, the 24th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.
Butch Jones, the 24th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.
University of Tennessee athletic director John Currie has been placed on leave with pay, the university announced Friday afternoon.More >>
The University of Tennessee has named former head football coach Phillip Fulmer as its next athletic director.More >>
Kentucky parks officials say three state resort parks will temporarily close some operations this winter to allow renovations to be completed.More >>
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he agrees with most views espoused by a conservative group that had him speak at its convention, despite the organization's opposition to his past Medicaid expansion attempts.More >>
A federal judge says the former president of the truck stop chain Pilot Flying J disparaged black people, women and the city of Cleveland in secret recordings that have been kept under seal in his fraud trial.More >>
State Rep. Sheila Butt, who has drawn national attention for her statements about race and climate change, has announced she won't seek a fifth term in the Tennessee House next year.More >>
Brentwood Academy has suspended four varsity boys basketball players after an incident in a locker room.More >>
Whether it happened days ago or years ago, the pain of losing someone to murder still feels fresh for families across Middle Tennessee.More >>
The mother of a 15-year-old football player who was fatally shot in Tennessee while shielding friends from gunfire has testified at his murder trial.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt has officially been named the 26th head coach of the football program at the University of Tennessee.More >>
People charged with the types of serious crimes that prevent the sheriff’s office from releasing them without bond are still leaving the jail without having to pay a dime, a News 4 I-Team Investigation found.More >>
There were five presents delivered to five strangers. They all opened their doors to find them sitting on their doorsteps.More >>
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >>
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >>
According to the TBI, Britton Cornell and Ryan Dugger allegedly used the criminal justice portal system to make "excessive inquiries" on days and times when they were not working.More >>
A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio was arrested Thursday afternoon on a multi-count indictment on sex charges involving a teenage girl.More >>
Chriteris Allen, 18, was arrested in Jackson, TN, on Wednesday on charges in that area.More >>
Brentwood Academy has suspended four varsity boys basketball players after an incident in a locker room.More >>
Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.More >>
People charged with the types of serious crimes that prevent the sheriff’s office from releasing them without bond are still leaving the jail without having to pay a dime, a News 4 I-Team Investigation found.More >>
There were five presents delivered to five strangers. They all opened their doors to find them sitting on their doorsteps.More >>
Big and fluffy snowflakes fell across parts of south Texas on Thursday, including San Antonio and Austin.More >>
