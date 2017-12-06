Ex-fire chief accused of stealing over $75K from Humphreys County fire department

Michael Simpson is accused of stealing money from the fire department. (Source: TBI)

A former Humphreys County fire chief is accused of stealing thousands from the fire department and the county.

According to the TBI, Michael Simpson allegedly took $75,691 when he was serving as the fire chief of District 2.

Simpson reportedly used two bank accounts to get the funds to his personal credit cards between January 2014 and August 2016.

Simpson, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of theft over $60,000.

He is being held on $75,000 bond at the Humphreys County Jail.

Click here to read the full investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

