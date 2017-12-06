Nashville presents case to MLS for team expansion

Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento will all make formal presentations to MLS Commissioner Don Garber and the Expansion Committee on Dec. 6.

It's a big day for Nashville and the city's hopes of receiving a Major League Soccer team.

Representatives for Music City went to New York to present their pitch to the Major League Soccer Expansion Committee on Wednesday.

The city is competing with Cincinnati, Sacramento and Detroit for two of the bids.

Nashville's pitch included the finalized plans to build a soccer stadium at the fairgrounds.

John R. Ingram, lead investor for MLS2Nashville, issued this statement after Nashville's presentation:

We’re grateful to MLS and the expansion committee for the opportunity to demonstrate, once again, why we believe Nashville should be in the first round of expansion cities. We have a city-supported, soccer-specific stadium solution in place, and we have strong grassroots energy for MLS soccer in Nashville. I’m proud of what Nashville has accomplished together in a short time to make today’s discussion with MLS possible. People all across our city, from elected officials to business and civic leaders, soccer fans and the public, have joined together in support of this bid. We believe MLS and Nashville are a perfect match and are ready to prove that Music City is Soccer City.

A decision is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

