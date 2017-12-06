More tickets for Garth Brooks' Nashville shows going on sale - WSMV News 4

Additional tickets for Garth Brooks' Nashville shows going on sale

Additional tickets are being released for several of Garth Brooks' shows at Bridgestone Arena in December.

Starting at noon Wednesday, more tickets will go on sale for the shows on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17.

Fans can only buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks, Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster app. Tickets are not being sold at the box office at Bridgestone Arena.

The tickets cost $58.25 - plus $5.98 in tax, a $4.50 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge - bringing the total to $74.98.

Brooks' stop at Bridgestone Arena will be the end of the North American leg of his tour. 

The country music superstar has sold over 6.3 million tickets on his tour so far, making this the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He is a member of the International Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

