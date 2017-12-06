Community mourning death of Rutherford County principal

Ginger Tucker was the principal of Stewarts Creek Elementary School. (Source: Rutherford County Schools)

A community is mourning the loss of a Nashville principal who died from unexpected medical issues on Tuesday night.

Ginger Tucker had served as principal of Stewarts Creek Elementary School in Smyrna since 2012.

She was an educator for 40 years and spent 26 of those years as a teacher at Smyrna Primary School, Stewartsboro Elementary School and Rock Springs Elementary School.

Tucker also served as assistant principal at Stewarts Creek for six years before she was named principal.

"She is highly respected among her peers and will be greatly missed," said Communications and Community Relations Coordinator James Evans.

The school is not planning on announcing the news to students on Wednesday so that parents will be able to speak to their children about it first. Parents are being allowed to pick up their children early on Wednesday.

School officials have planned to have additional counselors on campus on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tucker leaves behind her spouse and four daughters. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

