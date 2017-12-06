Tennessee feels effects of Christmas tree shortage

Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.More >>
Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.More >>
There’s a chance some Nashville business owners are breaking the law and don’t even know it. A law that's been on the books for years makes it difficult to work from home.More >>
There’s a chance some Nashville business owners are breaking the law and don’t even know it. A law that's been on the books for years makes it difficult to work from home.More >>
A Murfreesboro police vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
A Murfreesboro police vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Police in Hendersonville are searching for a suspected bank robber. Police say it happened at the Capitol Bank on Indian Lake Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police in Hendersonville are searching for a suspected bank robber. Police say it happened at the Capitol Bank on Indian Lake Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
After a day of silence from the University of Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting that Jeremy Pruitt has been offered the head coaching job.More >>
After a day of silence from the University of Tennessee, multiple outlets are reporting that Jeremy Pruitt has been offered the head coaching job.More >>
Embattled Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg is refusing to step down despite a growing number of city leaders urging her to quit amid issues with drunk driving.More >>
Embattled Hendersonville Alderman Angie Hedberg is refusing to step down despite a growing number of city leaders urging her to quit amid issues with drunk driving.More >>
Investigators in Nashville are searching for an alleged arsonist who put dozens of people in harm’s way.More >>
Investigators in Nashville are searching for an alleged arsonist who put dozens of people in harm’s way.More >>
Donald Wilson, 87, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday. She dropped him off at the YMCA at 260 Hillcrest Drive around 8 a.m.More >>
Donald Wilson, 87, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday. She dropped him off at the YMCA at 260 Hillcrest Drive around 8 a.m.More >>
A major award for former Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has been rescindedMore >>
A major award for former Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has been rescindedMore >>
Authorities in Lawrence County are searching for a man who escaped custody on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities in Lawrence County are searching for a man who escaped custody on Wednesday.More >>