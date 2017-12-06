Teen injured in south Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

Teen injured in south Nashville shooting

Metro police have confirmed a 16-year-old was shot in south Nashville overnight.

The teen was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police have not released the exact location of the shooting.

