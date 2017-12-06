Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Lawrenceburg

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed at an apartment in Lawrenceburg on Tuesday night.

Holley Cullum was found shot in the neck on the front porch of the building on Smith Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beecham said the suspect, 18-year-old Kyle Daniel Welcher, was found by police two hours after the shooting.

Welcher is charged with reckless homicide and is being held at the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

Cullum was taken to the Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be an accident, and there was no “ill will” in this shooting.

“Last night was a very bad night,” said Detective Blake Grooms.

“Whether you’re a parent, a police officer, a neighbor or an ambulance driver, the last thing you want to hear is a 16-year-old young lady has been shot,” Grooms added.

According to Beecham, the gun used to shoot Cullum has not yet been found, but a second handgun was found at the apartment.

Grooms said the suspect and victim knew each other.

“When we got this call, it was all hands on deck,” Grooms said. “From the time officers got there to the time officers went home, it was a relentless pursuit to get information to look in every corner of this investigation.”

Police will not say what led up to the shooting, saying it is an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors told police they did not hear an altercation or domestic dispute before the shooting happened.

Grooms said there are still several witnesses that police have not contacted yet that they will be speaking with soon. He confirmed neither Welcher nor Cullum lived at the scene of the shooting.

“Right now, it just seems like a bad situation came out of young people hanging out and having a good time," Grooms said.

Welcher is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

According to the Safe Tennessee Project, Tennessee ranks fourth in the nation for unintentional shootings of children. Last year, 81 youths were accidentally shot - 15 died.

