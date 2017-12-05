Metro Council votes to hire law firm in opioid lawsuit

The city of Nashville is one step closer to joining a federal lawsuit against drug companies for their role in the American opioid epidemic.

Metro Council members voted on a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to hire the law firm Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann, & Bernstein to represent the city of Nashville in a growing lawsuit filed by dozens of local governments across the United States.

“Corporations know the bottom line and you have to hit them in the area where they’re going to stand up and pay attention,” said Councilman Sheri Weiner, who co-sponsored the resolution. “I think you’re going to see this happen everywhere, and it should because it’s a crisis and if we don’t address it head on we’re not doing anybody any justice.”

There was some controversy leading up to the vote as some council members expressed frustration with a lack of clarity on the proposal from Mayor Megan Barry and her administration.

“This is the last time I’m able to go forward being able to throw my support behind something that I know nothing about,” exclaimed Councilman DeCosta Hastings. “Our system is broken. Our communication between two bodies, they’re supposed to be working together, is broken.”

According to Metro government attorney Jon Cooper the city will not have to pay the law firm to join the lawsuit. The firm will only make money if the plaintiff’s win the case.

