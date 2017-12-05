Missing Hickman County teen found deceased

Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.

Kevin Dunn, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly did not show up for school.

The last known contact with Dunn was around 7 a.m. via text message. Investigators said this is very uncharacteristic of Dunn.

Hickman County Sheriff Randall Ward said Dunn was ultimately found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the crawlspace of his family's home.

Dunn's body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Click here for more information on the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.