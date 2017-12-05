Hickman Co. authorities searching for missing, endangered teen

Kevin Dunn was last seen Tuesday morning. (Source: Hickman County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Hickman County are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teen.

Kevin Dunn, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly did not show up for school.

The last known contact with Dunn was around 7 a.m. via text message. Investigators said this is very uncharacteristic of Dunn.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office at 931-729-5146, or the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division at 931-729-6143, ext. 202.

