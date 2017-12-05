4 sentenced in conspiracy to steal Fort Campbell equipment

The city of Nashville is one step closer to joining a federal lawsuit against drug companies for their role in the American opioid epidemic.More >>
Kevin Dunn, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday. He reportedly did not show up for school.More >>
Four men charged in a conspiracy to steal and sell Army equipment have been sentenced in federal court in Tennessee.More >>
Metro police say a man and woman overdosed in a vehicle with a child inside.More >>
President Donald Trump's latest travel ban forces families from certain countries to stay apart, so groups in Middle Tennessee that help immigrant families are taking step to fight the ban.More >>
Two supporters of the Nashville fairgrounds have filed an ethics complaint against a member of the fair board, Bonna Johnson.More >>
A bust at a home in south Nashville Tuesday led to the seizure of heroin, vehicles and over $20,000 cash.More >>
School officials said the Nashville School of the Arts has a large number of students out with illness. They are alerting parents to keep their children home if they are sick.More >>
Police are investigating after hunters in Kentucky came across what are thought to be human remains.More >>
A passenger has died after a crash that shut down part of Wilson Pike in Brentwood on Monday.More >>
