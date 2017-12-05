Latest Trump travel ban prevents families from reuniting

President Donald Trump's latest travel ban forces families from certain countries to stay apart, so groups in Middle Tennessee that help immigrant families are taking step to fight the ban.

This is the third version of the travel ban, and it's in the middle of a fight through the legal system. Workers with immigrant support groups said they hope the courts will see it can't hold up.

Nashville native Sabina Mohyuddin told News 4 her family emigrated from Bangladesh.

"When my parents came here, they came to Nashville in 1970," said Mohyuddin, of the American Muslim Advisory Council. "They were able to sponsor family members and bring in some of my aunts and uncles to America."

For now, relatives from eight countries won't be able to reunite with families in the U.S.

"We can't talk about southern hospitality, and then say, 'No, we don't want you, you and you from these countries,'" Mohyuddin said.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Trump's latest travel ban to take full effect. Six Muslim-majority countries are on the list: Chad, Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen. The Trump administration also added North Korea and Venezuela.

In February during the State of the Union address, Trump said about his executive order on the travel ban, "It is not compassionate but reckless to allow uncontrolled entry from places where proper vetting cannot occur."

Trump said it's a matter of national security. Immigrant rights groups in Middle Tennessee said it discriminates against Muslims.

"We're working with our national partners to continue to fight the ban," said Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, the policy director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. "This is just a temporary lifting of the injunction, so it still has to go through the appeals process."

Mohyuddin said keeping some immigrants out sets America back. News 4 asked her what she would want Tennessee lawmakers in Washington D.C. to know.

"That immigrants is what makes our country and it's what makes Tennessee strong," Mohyuddin said.

Tennessee's attorney general signed on to a brief with more than a dozen other states that supported an earlier version of Trump's ban. Immigrant support groups expect to get more calls from Middle Tennessee families impacted as the long term effects kick in.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.