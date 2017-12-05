Two arrested, over $20,000 seized in heroin bust - WSMV News 4

Two arrested, over $20,000 seized in heroin bust

Cash and distribution materials were among the items found in the bust.
Brandon Aguilar-Perez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Brandon Aguilar-Perez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Jose Guzman-Perez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jose Guzman-Perez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A bust at a home in south Nashville Tuesday led to the seizure of heroin, vehicles and over $20,000 cash.

Police executed multiple search warrants at a residence in the 4600 block of Packard Drive. During the search, they seized more than 4 ounces of heroin, packaging materials, digital scales, two vehicles and $22,000 in cash.

Brandon Aguilar-Perez, 21, and Jose Guzman-Perez, 27, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are being held in lieu of $100,000 bond each.

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

