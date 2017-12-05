Police: Man, woman overdose in car with child inside

The incident happened in a Burger King parking lot in Bellevue. (WSMV)

Metro police say a man and woman overdosed in a vehicle with a child inside.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Burger King restaurant at 7116 Highway 70 South in Bellevue.

Officials say the woman in the car was unconscious and was administered multiple doses of Narcan. Metro police just started carrying the overdose-reversing drug a few months ago.

The man's condition was not as serious. He is reportedly the father of the child.

Police say the man admitted to using heroin a few hours earlier.

"You start to put it into perspective. That was somebody's dad, somebody's brother, somebody's father. Then you have to start looking at a solution," said Brett Martin with Addiction Campuses.

Martin said the community needs to start getting to the core of the problem, and break repeated cycles, which is part of the mission of Addiction Campuses.

In 2016, 1,600 people died from overdoses in Tennessee.

"We hit rock bottom as a community," Martin said.

The child was not hurt. A customer of the fast food restaurant took the child inside and took car of the child until the mother arrived.

The man and woman were taken to Saint Thomas West Hospital for treatment.

Charges will be determined later, but police say the man will likely face DUI and child neglect charges.

