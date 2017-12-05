Suspected human remains found in Logan County, Ky. - WSMV News 4

Suspected human remains found in Logan County, Ky.

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
AUBURN, KY (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after hunters in Kentucky came across what are thought to be human remains.

According to the Kentucky State Police, hunters in Auburn were in a wooded area on Willow Pond Road just after noon Tuesday when they found the remains.

The KSP, Logan County Coroner’s Office and Logan County Sheriff’s Department are all on the scene.

Police will be transporting the suspected remains to the medical examiner’s office in Madisonville within the next 24 hours for further inspection.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.