Parolee arrested in Sunday shooting in Lebanon

Lebanon Police arrested a man Tuesday morning in Sunday’s shooting on Hobbs Avenue.

Police say they responded to Tennova Hospital Sunday to interview a shooting victim. Ali Oldham, 43, of Lebanon, had been shot in the upper body.

Authorities later identified the shooter as 32-year-old James Lobryan Walters of Lebanon.

Police reached out to the Tennessee State Board of Parole, who helped capture Walters Tuesday morning.

Walters, who was on parole for narcotics-related charges, was booked into the Wilson county Jail and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault. He is being held on $60,000 bond.

Oldham was later transported to a Nashville area hospital and is expected to recover.

