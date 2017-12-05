Torch relay for 2018 Winter Olympics begins - WSMV News 4

Torch relay for 2018 Winter Olympics begins

PEYONG-CHANG, SOUTH KOREA (WSMV) -

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong-Chang begin in only a few short weeks, and News 4 is keeping an eye on one of the great Olympic traditions, the Torch Relay. 

The torch will snake through South Korea, ending in Pyeong-Chang on the first day of the games in February. 

It will be carried by more than 7,000 torchbearers and will travel on a sailboat, a zip-wire, and a steam-engine train before being carried by a robot to the stadium during Opening Ceremony.

Click here for an interactive map that shows the route, and gives you the real-time location of the torch as it makes its way across South Korea. 

