Warning sent to parents after flu sends Metro high school students home

Metro Schools officials say a "large number" of students at the Nashville School of the Arts are out battling the flu right now.

Metro Schools is warning parents after several high school students were sent home with the flu.

School officials said the Nashville School of the Arts has a large number of students out with illness. They are alerting parents to keep their children home if they are sick.

The district emailed parents offering guidelines for when a student should stay home. It also offers treatment options for a variety of symptom.

The Metro Public Health Department is also encouraging people to take preventive steps to help slow the spread of the flu.

Brian Todd with the health department said they are currently seeing confirmed cases of influenza, as well as flu-like symptoms.

“As far as germs go, whether it's the norovirus or it's influenza or strep throat, it doesn't take much for it to spread from person to person,” Todd said. “Overall, people who say they have the flu say they feel like they've been run over by a truck.”

Todd said it is important to note during the winter months there are a number of other illnesses that circulate in the community. These include influenza, colds, norovirus and strep throat, among others.

“Stay home, that's the best way to stop the spread of germs,” Todd said.

The letter sent to parents from Metro Schools wants them to take that message seriously. It says parents should not send their child to school if they have a temperature above 100, are experiencing diarrhea or vomiting, or have a rash covering their body.

Students with these symptoms must be kept at home the next day from school.

The letter also states the child needs to be without symptoms for a full 24 hours before returning to school.

“We sent (the letter) to the entire district,” said Nicole Boyle, director of student health services. “They suspect it's the flu, but it's really hard to know at this point.”

Boyle said no other schools besides Nashville School of the Arts are seeing large absences. She is adamant that it takes preventive measures from parents, students and faculty to help stop the spread of illness.

“The most important things is to get that flu vaccine,” she said. “Make sure you get that. But if you don't feel well, stay at home until you do.”

The CDC offers more information for schools and childcare provider. Click here for more everyday preventive actions.

