Unloaded gun found in carry-on bag at Nashville airport

TSA agents found an unloaded gun in a carry-on bag at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday.

This marks the 81st firearm that has been found at the security checkpoint at BNA in 2017.

The Smith & Wesson .40-caliber gun was found around 5 a.m.

The TSA notified airport police, who confiscated the bag and escorted the passenger out of the area.

Last year, 80 firearms were found by TSA agents at the Nashville airport.

Approximately 3,733 guns have been found at security checkpoints nationwide through Nov. 13. of this year.

Firearms are allowed in checked baggage as long as they are declared to the airline, are in a proper carrying case and are unloaded.

Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint can potentially face criminal charges and civil penalties.

