2 suspects wanted for car burglary in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville are asking for help identifying two men who broke into a car and stole a man's wallet.

The victim's car was parked at the Gold's Gym on Needmore Road.

Police said the stolen credit cards were then used to buy over $1,700 in items from several stores.

The suspects were last seen in a 2000s model silver Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

