2 suspects wanted for car burglary in Clarksville - WSMV News 4

2 suspects wanted for car burglary in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Clarksville are asking for help identifying two men who broke into a car and stole a man's wallet.

The victim's car was parked at the Gold's Gym on Needmore Road.

Police said the stolen credit cards were then used to buy over $1,700 in items from several stores.

The suspects were last seen in a 2000s model silver Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.