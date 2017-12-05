Flu affecting 'large number' of students at Nashville school

Metro Schools officials say a "large number" of students at the Nashville School of the Arts are out battling the flu right now.

All Metro parents are being advised not to send their child to school if they have a temperature above 100 degrees, diarrhea, vomiting or a rash covering their entire body.

Students with these symptoms are advised to stay at home the next day and not to return to school until they go a full 24 hours without symptoms.

Any students suffering from strep throat have to be on antibiotics for at least 24 hours and have a temperature under 100 degrees without the use of medication before they can return.

Officials say students with chickenpox, mumps, measles, rashes all over their body or strep throat have to stay home until they are cleared by a medical professional to return to school.

Parents are asked to share these tips with their children:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it

Cough into your arm

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze

If soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand rub may be used

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth - germs spread that way

Try to avoid close contact with sick people

