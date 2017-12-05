Maitake Mushroom Porridge from 404 Kitchen

Maitake Mushroom Porridge

A perfect holiday dish! It's a savory porridge with Maitake mushrooms, winter greens and egg yolk

Ingredients:

Porridge

Yields: About 1 quart

Ingredients:

Onion, Small Dice 1/4 large onion

Oats 4 oz.

White Wine 1/2 cup

Bay Leaf 1

Thyme Sprigs 2

Milk 10 oz.

Chicken Stock 10 oz.

Method of Production for Porridge:

1. Sweat onion with the thyme and bay leaves and season with salt and pepper. Cover pot in plastic wrap to achieve a proper sweat.

2. Add in the oats and stir to combine.

3. Deglaze the pan and mixture with white wine. Reduce the white wine until it is almost dry then add in the milk and chicken stock.

4. Cook until oats are soft and the mixture is nicely creamed.

Mushrooms

Maitake Mushrooms 1 lb.

olive oil 1 Tablespoon

salt pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes ½ teaspoon

Frilly mustard greens (or other winter green) 1 bunch

Method of Production for Mushrooms:

1. Cut base of mushrooms and break apart

2. Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes

3. Roast at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until tender

Put porridge in a bowl, add nest of mustard greens on top. Add your hot roasted mushrooms on top of the greens and any liquid from roasting drizzled around the bowl. Garnish with raw egg yolk and season with salt and fresh cracked pepper.