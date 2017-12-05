Tennessee city, county homicides highest since 1998, at 36

Thousands of children in need will have Christmas presents to unwrap this year, thanks to a massive annual toy drive at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Police in Clarksville are asking for help identifying two men who broke into a car and stole a man's wallet.More >>
A Fairview officer is back on the job just over two months after shooting and killing a suspect.More >>
Metro Schools officials say a "large number" of students at the Nashville School of the Arts are out battling the flu right now.More >>
A passenger has died after a crash that shut down part of Wilson Pike in Brentwood on Monday.More >>
Mt. Juliet investigators are trying to figure out what happened after a body was found inside a burning shed Monday.More >>
A Tennessee city and county have together recorded the highest number of killings in nearly two decades.More >>
In a year when Vanderbilt University welcomed its most diverse class in its history, the school marked the 50th anniversary of a trailblazer, who opened the doors for so many who followed him.More >>
Another gun store in Middle Tennessee has been targeted by thieves. Last Sunday, roughly 18 guns were stolen during a break-in at nRange on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.More >>
Bystanders rushed in to help lift a car off a woman who was being crushed by her own car in Mt. Juliet.More >>
