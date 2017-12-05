Thousands of children to receive gifts from annual toy drive - WSMV News 4

Thousands of children to receive gifts from toy drive at Nissan Stadium

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Thousands of children in need will have Christmas presents to unwrap this year, thanks to a massive annual toy drive at Nissan Stadium.

Volunteers will be collecting toys for the names that didn't get picked through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

More than 8,000 forgotten angels will get their Christmas wishes this year.

Anyone who wants to donate a toy is asked to bring their unwrapped gift to Gate 1 sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Thousands of children to receive gifts from toy drive at Nissan StadiumMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.