Thousands of children to receive gifts from toy drive at Nissan Stadium

Thousands of children in need will have Christmas presents to unwrap this year, thanks to a massive annual toy drive at Nissan Stadium.

Volunteers will be collecting toys for the names that didn't get picked through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

More than 8,000 forgotten angels will get their Christmas wishes this year.

Anyone who wants to donate a toy is asked to bring their unwrapped gift to Gate 1 sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

