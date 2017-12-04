Vanderbilt honors civil rights icon and SEC trailblazer

In a year when Vanderbilt University welcomed its most diverse class in its history, the school marked the 50th anniversary of a trailblazer, who opened the doors for so many who followed him.

So often we use the word iconic, but it fits Perry Wallace perfectly. Wallace died just three days before the premiere of a film honoring his landmark season as a Vanderbilt Commodore.

The weight on the shoulders of this 19-year-old teenager from North Nashville was enormous.

"You see a kid 18, 19 years old saying I got to take calculus, physics, and I got to integrate the SEC, that’s a big load to place on a kid’s shoulders," said Nicholas Zeppos, chancellor of Vanderbilt University.

On Dec. 2, 1967, Wallace played his first game with the Commodores against SMU, becoming the first African American varsity player in the SEC. The film “Triumph” documents that fateful year.

The road that Wallace paved was not an easy one in 1967. In fact, it was downright dangerous. The film also highlights Godfrey Dillard, who was Wallace's teammate and also helped integrate the SEC.

"The students were beating on the bus as we we’re going to the stadium, shouting, ‘Go home.’ State troopers were all around the stadium," Dillard said.

It may have been dangerous, but this teenage trailblazer was not about to be intimidated.

"Turning the other cheek and get the hell knocked out of you, no. I'm not a candy ass pioneer," Wallace said.

Monday night’s red carpet event at Vanderbilt for the premiere of “Triumph,” brought together Commodore athletes past and present. Shane Foster, Vanderbilt’s all-time leading scorer, is most impressed by how a 19-year-old Wallace overcame adversity at such a young age.

"He definitely endured a lot of slander, negative talk, backlash, that would make other people give up," Foster said.

The fact that Wallace didn't give up and endured brought about that change.

"Of course, I never thought we would have seen the kind of change in our life times that we have seen. It’s wonderful," Dillard said.

