Fairview officer cleared in deadly shooting

A Fairview officer is back on the job just over two months after shooting and killing a suspect.

In September, Terry Amonette shot and killed Jeffory Hughes.

Police said officers went to Hughes’ home for a disturbance call. He reportedly came to the door with a gun.

Officers asked Hughes to put down the gun. When he didn’t, things escalated.

“At that point the individual drew his weapon. One of his officers drew his weapon, striking and killing that individual,” said TBI spokesperson Susan Niland.

Amonette has been cleared and is back at work.

Earlier in September, Hughes had been arrested and charged with two counts of assault. In 2009, he was arrested for violating probation following a 2007 arrest for assault and resisting arrest.

Officer Amonette’s name has been in the news before. In February, he was making a traffic stop when the driver took off, running over the officer’s leg and dragging him. Amonette was not seriously injured.

