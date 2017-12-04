Two men arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest at CoolSpring - WSMV News 4

Two men arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest at CoolSprings Galleria

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Two felony shoplifters were arrested Sunday night after stealing over $1,700 in perfumes and resisting arrest at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

Police say Chayan Fuentes, of Bowling Green, Ky., and Jorge Lugo, of Madison, walked out of the Macy’s with the stolen merchandise around 6 p.m.

Two undercover officers approached the suspects, who then made a scene. Police say the officers were eventually able to get them into custody with the help of four anonymous citizens.

Fuentes, 26, is in jail on $15,000 bond and charged with felony theft and resisting arrest. Lugo, 24, is jailed on $20,000 bond and charged with felony theft, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Both men will be in court Tuesday morning.

