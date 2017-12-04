Passenger killed in Brentwood crash

A passenger has died after a crash that shut down part of Wilson Pike in Brentwood on Monday.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a Toyota sedan with a driver and passenger was headed south on Wilson Pike. When the driver tried to turn left onto Carondelet Place, it was struck on the passenger side by a truck traveling north.

The passenger of the sedan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Police are working to notify the man's family before releasing his name.

Wilson pike at carondelet closed due to vehicle accident. Use alternate route if possible. — City of Brentwood (@CityofBrentwood) December 4, 2017

The driver of the truck was not injured. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

Wilson Pike remains closed in that area. Police are detouring traffic through a nearby neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.