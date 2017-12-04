Investigation continues after body found in Mt. Juliet home after fire

Crews continue to investigate the scene after a body was found in the building. (WSMV)

Mt. Juliet investigators are trying to figure out what happened after a body was found inside a burning shed Monday.

It's not clear if the victim was killed in the fire or if the person was already dead before the flames sparked.

The shed, located on the 500 block of West Division Street, had been converted into a small apartment with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Police said crews found the body as they were putting out the fire. The person has not yet been identified.

"Right now, the deceased person is being transported to the medical examiner's office to do a complete examination and also identify the person," said Capt. Tyler Chandler. "This person is a family member to somebody, and our thoughts and prayers go out to that family."

Two people were living in the shed at the time of the fire. It was being rented out by a person who lived in a mobile home nearby. The second person was not at home at the time of the fire.

Detectives are on the scene working to determine what happened. Investigators said they have no reason to believe this fire is suspicious.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials said the heavy winds like contributed to it.

