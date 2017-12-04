Woman crushed under her car saved by bystanders in Mt. Juliet

Meredith Munzell says she didn't suffer a concussion or any broken bones. (12-4-17)

Bystanders rushed in to help lift a car off a woman who was being crushed by her own car in Mt. Juliet.

Meredith Munzell, 75, told News 4 on Monday that she's had better days, but she's in good spirits and resting at home. Munzell thought the worst on Saturday.

"I really think if they hadn't have pulled that car up, number one I would've possibly died," Munzell said. "I know what I saw and thank goodness for them."

She left Aqua Bella Day Spa and Hair Studio to go shopping. She soon drove back looking for her glasses.

"I put the car in reverse instead of park, and the car started rolling toward me," Munzell said.

The front tire rolled on top of the left side of her body.

"We had hair dryers going with people talking and music playing, and I just heard it," said Jennifer Van De Wal, the salon manager.

Screams propelled Van De Wal out the door, unsure of what she'd find.

"When I came up and saw it was her, I choked up, I said, 'Meredith! Oh my gosh, it's Meredith!’" Van De Wal said. "I couldn't see the rest of her, and the rest of her was under the car."

Van De Wal said three other women nearby ran over to help.

"Then all of a sudden, we had people from the salon run out, a few of the other hair stylists, even some women with foils in their hair ran out to help," Van De Wal said.

Someone cut the seat belt wrapped around Munzell, and about 15 people all together lifted the front tire.

"They kept saying ''Don't, move, don't move, don't move,'" Munzell said.

They comforted her in the parking lot until paramedics arrived. Munzell said she's learned a lesson from the experience.

"Certainly I will try to put the car in the right gear," she said. "Never did find (the glasses). (I) stopped looking."

Munzell said she doesn't have any broken bones or a concussion, but she does have some scrapes and bruises and feels sore. She said it will be some time before she is able to walk on her own again. Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center treated her Saturday for abdominal pain.

