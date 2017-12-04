Security costs for white supremacist rallies continue to rise - WSMV News 4

Security costs for white supremacist rallies continue to rise

The planned rally in Murfreesboro was ultimately canceled. (WSMV file photo) The planned rally in Murfreesboro was ultimately canceled. (WSMV file photo)
The total cost to keep people safe near white supremacist rallies in Middle Tennessee in October continues to rise.

Unlike a rally in Charlottesville, VA, there was no violence in Shelbyville or Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro and Rutherford County spent more than $420,000 on things like police overtime pay and barricades for the planned rally that was ultimately canceled.

Middle Tennessee State University spent an additional $28,500 on security.

The TBI spent $140,000.

The Smyrna Police Department estimates it spent between $12,000 and $15,000.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department spent $16,000.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said it did not pay any overtime. School resource officers who worked that day will get comp time this summer instead.

