Blue Angels returning to Middle TN airshow in 2019

The Blue Angels are returning to Middle Tennessee.

The U.S. Navy announced Monday the elite flight demonstration squadron will perform at the Great Tennessee Airshow in June 2019.

At the 2016 show in Smyrna, Captain Jeff Kuss was killed when he crashed during a practice flight.

This will be the Blue Angels’ first appearance at the airshow since last year’s crash.

