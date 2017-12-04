Blue Angels returning to Middle TN airshow in 2019 - WSMV News 4

Blue Angels returning to Middle TN airshow in 2019

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss (Source: U.S. Navy/Blue Angels web site) Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss (Source: U.S. Navy/Blue Angels web site)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Blue Angels are returning to Middle Tennessee.

The U.S. Navy announced Monday the elite flight demonstration squadron will perform at the Great Tennessee Airshow in June 2019.

At the 2016 show in Smyrna, Captain Jeff Kuss was killed when he crashed during a practice flight.

This will be the Blue Angels’ first appearance at the airshow since last year’s crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.