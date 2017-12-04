Suspects in 2015 Crieve Hall home invasion plead guilty - WSMV News 4

Suspects in 2015 Crieve Hall home invasion plead guilty

Two men charged in a 2015 home invasion will spend 15 years in prison after holding a family at gunpoint and forcing them to withdraw money from several banks.

Robert Corder, 19, and Oscar Burnett-Patton, 21, pleaded guilty Friday to especially aggravated kidnapping for holding a family at gunpoint inside their Trousdale Drive Home.

The pair entered the family’s home as the homeowner returned from buying groceries. They then forced her, along with her daughter, granddaughter and granddaughter’s boyfriend, to drive to several banks and withdraw money.

Police say they were able to track down the suspects because the daughter was able to memorize their license plate, even while being held at gunpoint.

“We appreciate the victim’s courage, determination and patience throughout this process,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul DeWitt.

