Experts warn new home buyers what to watch for in their mailboxes

Oftentimes in Nashville, as soon as new home are built, they’re bought. And as soon as the new owner moves in, they start receiving letters like the one recently sent to News 4 by a viewer.

It came in a UPS envelope. It references the Equal Housing Lender and the Federal Housing Administration, but when News 4 showed it to Rodney Jones with Castle Cooke Mortgage, he had several concerns.

"This, to me, seems a little alarming," Jones said. "The fact that they used some information directly from HUD and sent that info to the customer, I don't want to say that it's a scare tactic, but it's very unusual for a lender or a servicer to do that.”

Typically, the companies find new homeowners through public records. In many cases, the companies want you to refinance your mortgage.

It can be a good move for some. For others, it can make a bad situation even worse.

"You might pay them to start that process only to find out the loan that you're going to receive or the interest rate that you're going to receive is not as good as what you had," Jones said.

Jones said, if you receive one of these letters, don't do anything unless you talk with your original mortgage broker first.

"It's OK to pick up the phone and call and say, 'Hey, I want to get a second opinion,’" Jones said.

Jones also said, read the letters closely because misspelled words are a sign that something isn't right.

"For instance, if their name, or address, or property address is misspelled, for instance if the phone number of the company can't be cross referenced, I would definitely advise people to stay away from it," Jones said.

