Gun store thefts in Middle Tennessee prompts security scrutiny

On Nov. 26, 2017, nRange, 9904 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, was burglarized and approximately 18 firearms were reported stolen to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Another gun store in Middle Tennessee has been targeted by thieves.

Last Sunday, roughly 18 guns were stolen during a break-in at nRange on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

The ATF is currently working more than a dozen gun store thefts in the Midstate this year alone.

Surveillance photos show this most recent theft at nRange. Tennessee does not have any laws requiring gun stores and pawn shops to have specific security measures in place to prevent gun thefts. They are required by law to notify the ATF and local police within 48 hours after a theft has occurred.

The ATF and NSSF offer $5,000 rewards when guns are stolen from gun stores.

“We don't close a case until that theft is resolved," said ATF special agent Michael Knight.

Knight said the ATF will work with gun stores to offer suggestions and look at ways to improve security.

“But, the businesses have their own right to put in whatever measure they see fit for that particular area, that particular gun store,” Knight said.

He said these gun store grabs have a snowball effect.

“That’s that first criminal act,” he said of gun store thefts. “(The guns are) going to be used potentially in other criminal acts, not only in Middle Tennessee, but after a short period of time (will) transit to other parts of the country.”

At Royal Range in Bellevue, extra precautions are taken to make sure the building and guns inside are secure. Since opening in 2015 they have not experienced any gun thefts.

But across the state, more gun stores are being targeted and hundreds of firearms are in the wrong hands.

Art Cason is the general manager of Royal Range. He knows there is no room for complacency when it comes to securing his store.

“Our firearms are secured by locking devices, (so are) our cabinets. We spend quite a bit of money on security, cameras on site and off site as well,” Cason said.

Each time Cason learns about another gun store burglary, he looks at ways to improve his store's security.

“Making sure we provide the safest environment possible when we're open, and also keep the premises as safe as possible from any criminal activity,” he said.

If people have personally owned firearms, they should record serial numbers, take a picture of the firearm and keep it stored in a safe location.

Anyone with information about the theft at nRange should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867, or the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-8477.

Information also can be sent to ATF via the mobile app here by using the Nashville field division as the location.

