South Carolina driver arrested for critically injuring pedestrian while intoxicated

Frank Swinehart (Source: Franklin Police Department) Frank Swinehart (Source: Franklin Police Department)
A South Carolina man was arrested for hitting a pedestrian with his car while he was driving intoxicated outside a Franklin coffee shop.

Police arrived at the Starbucks on Cool Springs Boulevard around 9:15 Sunday night, where they found a 54-year-old man seriously injured in the parking lot.

Officers determined that the driver, 70-year-old Frank Swinehart, was intoxicated and arrested him.

Swinehart is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular assault. He is free on $15,000 bond.

The victim remains in critical condition.

